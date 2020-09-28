Bam Adebayo says the Miami Heat aren’t willing to fold against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

In a blowout win against the Boston Celtics, 125-113, the Miami Heat are crowned the Eastern Conference Champions as they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6.

This is the Heat’s first Finals appearance since 2014 and that is in large part due to heroics from Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo who took the game over in the fourth quarter, finishing the game off with 32 points.

The Heat now have a date with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

‘We won’t backdown from LeBron James’: Bam Adebayo on NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat in Game 6 as he notched 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists, all while shooting an efficient 11-15 from the field.

When asked about how Bam feels about facing former Heat legend, LeBron James in the NBA Finals, Bam responded, “We’ve been underdogs. Everybody up here got chips on their shoulders. We’re not backing down from anybody.”

This statement of intent from Bam clearly shows that the Heat are confident of taking on and even beating the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Bam Adebayo on facing LeBron James next round in the NBA Finals: ‘We’ve been underdogs. … Everyone up here got chips on their shoulders. … It’s a toss up in the finals. We’re not backing down from anybody.” — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) September 28, 2020

Bam Adebayo can be seen laying on the floor following the Game 6 victory, celebrating a hard fought ECF.

Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the star of Game 6 win over Celtics, lays on the court in utter joy pic.twitter.com/WEKYjPKhe7 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 28, 2020

Brad Stevens and others sing Bam Adebayo’s praise

Bam Adebayo set his career high in points in a closeout, must-win, Game 6 against a gritty Boston Celtics defense to send the Heat to the NBA Finals. This feat alone deserves all the praise in the world.

When asked about what the difference maker in the 4th quarter was, Brad Stevens replied, “Adebayo deciding he’s just going to drive the ball up the floor. Their physicality is something we hadn’t talked about.”

Huge stretch over 90 seconds in Q4, right after Theis subbed in for Grant Williams — Heat go with Bam Adebayo as the primary ball handler for 4 straight possessions: Bam goes 2-2 FGA (1 dunk), 1 assist to Butler after Kemba doubled, draws 2 fouls (both on Theis) pic.twitter.com/IYyHncVxio — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) September 28, 2020

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on September 30th.