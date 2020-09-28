The injuries slowed down in Week 3, though they didn’t stop completely. But now is actually the time to start think about players who are coming back from injuries. Naturally, there were a few players that are worth targeting that are coming off breakout games. There are also a few impact players who started the season on injured reserve, and are eligible to come off in Week 4.

Who? Well, we’re getting there.

Now isn’t the time to get complacent with your lead — or even to give up on your losing roster. It’s time to get better through the waiver wire. We’ve got some options to upgrade every position.

10

Rams DEF/ST



If you’re looking for a spot start on defense in Week 4, then L.A. might be the play. It held up OK against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys so far this season. But the Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 4. That’s a very favorable matchup for L.A.

9

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots (16%)



As we’ve seen over the last few weeks, New England has more running backs than they know what to do with. In Week 3, Sony Michel had a huge game (117 yards), and so did Rex Burkhead (3 total touchdowns) in Week 3. J,J. Taylor got in the mix. Cam Newton always gets carries. And when James White returns to the mix after taking two weeks to grieve the death of his father, he’ll surely get touches, too. But I think it’ll be worth rostering Harris if he comes off IR this week. So keep an eye on his status when setting up your waiver bids.

8

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (7%)



He got the start over John Ross, who was a healthy scratch in Week 3. With the promotion, Higgins got five catches for five catches and two touchdowns. The Bengals love throwing the ball, largely because they’re always losing. Higgins could be an impact player, and is worth rostering in deeper leagues.

7

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seahawks (10%)



Hyde’s value hinges upon the health of Chris Carson, who went down with an injury in Week 3. His status will be worth monitoring before putting in a claim for Hyde. If Carson is going to miss time, Hyde’s value will be significant. He’ll surely be productive, if he’s promoted to the No. 1 job in Seattle

6

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles (14%)



Once he returns from IR, Jeffery should instantly be the No. 1 option for the receiver-needy Eagles, who have been struggling mightily on offense. Even with Carson Wentz playing poorly, Jeffery will be a centerpiece and should catch touchdowns (even if the quarterback seems intent upon throwing interceptions).

5

Mo Allie-Cox, TE, Colts (9%)



The tight end is emerging as a legitimate every-week starter, but is barely owned in leagues. After Allie-Cox had five catches for 111 yards in Week 2, the tight end got three more catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. It seems he’s establishing a legitimate connection with Philip Rivers in Indy.

4

Jared Goff, QB, Rams (38%)



Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goff has been putting together a nice statistical season in 2020, and he’s a particularly good option for a one-week streamer in Week 4. He posted 321 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Week 3. And he’s got the Giants in Week 4. They’re good for a big performance for just about any quarterback.

3

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, 49ers (14%)



Jerrick McKinnon is the latest 49ers running back to suffer an injury. He is dealing with a rib issue. So that could put Wilson Jr. in line to be the next, next, next man up (after injuries to Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman).

2

Adrian Peterson, RB, Lions (37%)



The Lions made it clear that he’s the top running back. He took over the timeshare in Week 3 with 23 touches (22 rushes and 1 reception). He wasn’t particularly productive, with just 85 points. But if the Lions are going to feed Peterson, he’s worth owning.

1

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (34%)



What a monstrous game. He seemed like he had a relatively easy path to be productive in 2020. With Stefon Diggs leaving the offense, Jefferson could earn some of those targets. And Jefferson was one of the most pro-ready receivers in this NFL draft. He showed it in Week 3, with seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.