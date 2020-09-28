Getty Images



The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage does not begin until next month, but there will be some movement in the competition this week with the final play-off round second legs taking place on CBS All Access. After last week’s first legs, the return legs are this week with three games a piece on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All eyes will be on American manager Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg as they look to make the group stage again despite losing stars, while a formidable club like Slavia Prague need a result after a scoreless first leg against Midtjylland.

Format change

The play-off format has changed in recent years with smaller teams participating. The old format used to have some of the fourth-place teams from big European leagues play with teams such as Arsenal, Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City, Valencia and others having participated. But starting with the 2018-19 edition that changed with those teams finish in fourth-place of major leagues qualifying directly for the group stage. The round is now split into two paths, Champions and League, with champs from lower leagues and other teams finishing high in lower leagues still having work to do. Losers of the play-off ties qualify for the Europa League group stage, while the winners advance to the group stage of UCL.

How do the two legs work?

If the score is tied at the end of the two matches, then the team with more away goals advances. If the score is tied and the teams are tied on away goals, then the match goes into extra time to decide a winner and then potentially penalty kicks.

For example, if Slavia Prague and Midtjylland tie 0-0, the game will go to extra time. Because Slavia are the away side, if they earn a draw with goals, they will advance on away goals since the first leg saw nobody score.