The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The Chiefs will look for a third straight win tonight after last week’s 23-20 over the Chargers while the Ravens will look to stay undefeated after a 33-16 win last week against the Houston Texans.

Both QBs have had impressive starts, Lamar Jackson has thrown for 479 yards and 4 touchdowns while Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 513 yards and 5 touchdowns.

This will be an exciting game to watch with two of the best quarterbacks in the league, don’t miss it. Can Lamar top Patrick Mahomes tonight?

Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch Monday Night Football tonight!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Monday, September 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I have to go with the Kansas City Chiefs in this game, any time that you give the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes points, you have to take that. Even though they are up against the Ravens, I think the Chiefs are a better team.

Bet: Chiefs +3.5. Over 54.5

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Over/Under: 54.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.