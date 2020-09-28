What a series we’ve had so far! The Dallas Stars were able to force a Game 6 with a 3-2 double-overtime win on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dallas somehow keeps bouncing back and they will need to do that again tonight to force a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Can the Dallas Stars force a Game 7? Tune in and find out tonight, here is everything you need to know to follow the action.

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

When: Monday, September 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Prediction: This has been a tough series to play, the last few games have been too close to call with either team being able to win. Also, every game in this series has been five or more goals so I’m sticking with the over in this game.

Bet: Over 5 goals (-143)

2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL

Game 1: Stars 4, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 3, Stars 2

Game 3: Lightning 5, Stars 2

Game 4: Lightning 5, Stars 4

Game 5: Stars 3, Lightning 2 F/2OT

*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET

*if necessary

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning (-176) vs. Dallas Stars (+145)

Over/Under: 5 O: -143 U: +120

