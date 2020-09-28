“You’re going to get the same test over and over again,” says Jimmy Butler, referring to facing LeBron James in the NBA Finals.

With the Miami Heat taking care of the Boston Celtics in 6 games, and the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the Denver Nuggets in 5 last night, the two teams are set to face off against each other in the NBA Finals.

The obvious storyline is the fact that the Miami Heat are facing LeBron James, who won 2 Finals MVPs when he was with the Heat, a mere 6 years ago. Jimmy Butler was asked to comment on the Heat’s matchup against the King himself, to which Jimmy had a very nonchalant answer.

Jimmy Butler on what the Heat need to do to beat the Lakers

With the entirety of the NBA world talking about the Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, Jimmy Butler too, had his own thoughts on the 2020 NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler is implying that it has become a staple in today’s NBA to face off against the 3x Champion if you want to win it all.

“If you want to win, you are going to have to go through a LeBron James led team.” – Jimmy Butler (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/4WlfxqPESA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

Understandably so, as LeBron James is set to make his 10th Finals appearance, notching more Finals appearances than 27 other franchises.

Jimmy Butler does give credit to the players surrounding James on the Lakers roster, saying the Heat need to watch out for them too.

Jimmy Butler remains confident yet cautious when talking about the Lakers

Jimmy Butler has what is called, a “dog” mentality, and lets everyone around him know that he will not back down against any opponent, even if the opponent is the 2nd greatest player of all time.

When asked about the NBA Finals, the Heat’s leader responded, “We’re not worried about no number 5 seed or number 1 seed. We’re capable of beating the Lakers.”

Heat’s Jimmy Butler on NBA Finals: “It’s going to have to be d—- near perfect to beat the Lakers. We’re capable of it. We’re not worried about no 5 seed or no 1 seed.” pic.twitter.com/ERu6Ig6dmd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 28, 2020

However, Butler did say the Heat need to be damn near perfect to beat the Lakers.

Jimmy Butler notched 22 points and 8 assists in the blowout Game 6 victory.