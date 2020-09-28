Well, we didn’t see that one coming.

Just as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are preparing for Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the other team in Los Angeles will be looking for a new head coach in the coming weeks.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers fired Doc Rivers on Monday despite finishing the regular season with the West’s second-best record. Rivers had been the Clippers head coach since 2013, but after a second-round exit in the playoffs (and blowing a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets) with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, owner Steve Ballmer thought it was time to make a change. Rivers tweeted his own statement on the firing.

NBA fans, of course, had plenty of thoughts about the news as well.