It’s been 13 years since Boise State pulled off a miraculous hook-and-ladder play to force overtime against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, and that iconic play now has most opposing defenses preparing for that possibility in late-game situations.

Yet, during Sunday’s Week 3 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers, the Chargers caught the Panthers totally unprepared for a hook-and-ladder play in a short field. But it was a poor lateral that stopped the Chargers from a legendary game-winning moment.

Facing third and 15 from the Carolina 28-yard line and trailing by five, Justin Herbert connected with Keenan Allen at the 15 with the entire Panthers secondary leaning the wrong way and Austin Ekeler crossing for the lateral.

But this happened …

Here’s the hook and ladder by the Chargers. A better pitch and he scores pic.twitter.com/NLuidzjh1D — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 27, 2020

Allen’s toss was slightly behind Ekeler who was unable to corral the ball. The Panthers jumped on the football to end the game, but it was clear that a better toss would have meant an easy touchdown for the Chargers. Look at all that space with the defense leaning the wrong direction:

So close, Chargers. That would have been epic.