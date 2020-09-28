USA Today



The Bears’ come-from-behind victory over the Falcons on Sunday did not come without a cost. Shortly after his team defeated Atlanta 30-26, Bears coach Matt Nagy said his team fears running back Tarik Cohen has suffered a torn ACL. A former All-Pro running back, Cohen had four touches for 41 yards prior to suffering the injury. Despite losing Cohen, the Bears, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-0 on the season.

With Cohen out, the Bears will have to lean more on fellow running back David Montgomery, who rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries on Sunday. The team’s leading rusher last season, Montgomery has picked up 191 yards on the ground through three games.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Cohen earned All-Pro honors in 2018, catching 71 passes that season while helping Chicago capture the NFC North title. With Montgomery getting the bulk of the carries, Cohen continued to make a bigger presence as a receiver in 2019, catching 79 passes and three touchdowns. Cohen had 19 touches and 115 yards this season before suffering his injury.