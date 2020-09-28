Ishan Kishan didn’t bat in the super over: The defending champions faced a lot of flak for not sending Ishan Kishan out to bat in the super over.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admits that their top-order not clicking in a 202-run chase costed them despite the heroics of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard in the second half of their innings.

“It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan [Kishan] there and then Polly [Kieron Pollard] was brilliant as usual for us.

“It is just that we couldn’t start well, I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn’t get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs and also lost three wickets,” Sharma was quoted as saying during the presentation ceremony.

Being asked about Indians needing to chase 90 runs in the last five overs, Sharma didn’t rule out the opportunity especially with the tried and tested Pollard batting in the middle.

“With Polly being there anything can happen, Ishan was also hitting it well so we had the belief that we would get there. Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve more than us,” Sharma added.

Rohit Sharma reveals why Ishan Kishan didn’t bat in the super over

Batting first in the super over, MI faced a lot of flak for not sending Kishan in to bat. While Pollard and all-rounder Hardik Pandya came out to bat initially, Sharma himself walked in post Pollard’s dismissal in the super over.

“He [Ishan Kishan] was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh,” Sharma mentioned. It is worth mentioning that the first super over of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals had witnessed a similar ploy when the former didn’t send Agarwal in to bat in the super over.

Defending only eight runs in the super over, Mumbai spearhead Jasprit Bumrah did well to take the game to the last ball but it wasn’t enough as RCB captain Virat Kohli hit him for a four to win a nail-biter contest.

“I mean seven runs you need to have luck on your side, we had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. There are a lot of positives to take away from this game,” Sharma concluded.