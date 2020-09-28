RAN vs DUM Fantasy Prediction: Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils – 29 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Ranchi Raiders on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

The Daredevils have won five of their nine games whereas the Raiders have won four of their nine games so far in the tournament. This is the last league game of both sides and they would definitely want to get a win this time around.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.30 AM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ranchi Raiders– Aryaman Sen, Harsh Rana, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Shikhar Mohan, Prem Kumar-Singh, Manishi.

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Nishikant Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Sonu Kr-Singh.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

N Siddiqi, A Sinha, A Yadav, H Gautam, and S Kr-Singh.

RAN vs DUM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

M Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kumar has played some valuable innings for this side and two half-centuries in the tournament so far. He will be picked for this game.

RAN vs DUM Fantasy Batsmen

A Sinha (Price 9.5), R Singh (Price 8.5), and I Ahmed-Khan (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Sinha is a brilliant opener and has scored 101 runs in his last three of innings whereas Khan is a really good wicket-taker with the ball. Singh, on the other hand, is also a genuine wicket-taker with the ball and can score some runs as well. This trio will be picked.

A Sen (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Ranchi Raiders. Sen will open the innings for his side and has scored 30 runs till now in the tournament. He is one of the best players of the side.

RAN vs DUM Fantasy All-Rounders

A Singh (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Ranchi Raiders. He has been the best all-rounder of the side. Singh has scored 205 runs in the tournament and has picked 8 wickets in his bowling as well.

RAN vs DUM Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 8.5), S Kr-Singh (Price 8), and H Gautam (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked nine wickets in the tournament and has a decent amount of runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked nine wickets in his bowling. Gautam, on the other hand, picked six wickets in the last couple of games.

V Anand (Price 9), and Manishi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Ranchi Raiders. Both of them are the main bowlers of the side and will carry the responsibility to take wickets. Anand has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 16 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Manishi has picked eleven wickets in his bowling.

Match Prediction: Dumka Daredevils will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

A Singh and V Anand

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + S Kr-Singh and Manishi

