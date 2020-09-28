Orange Cap IPL 2020: The SportsRush present before you the full list of highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League 2020.

It is only fitting to write about the highest run-scorers in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League after a match in which 449 runs were scored and especially in the manner in which they were scored.

If Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal and Lokesh Rahul’s quintessential textbook-style attacking batting and Rajasthan Royals’ Steve Smith and Sanju Samson banking on their form and taking the onus on themselves wasn’t enough, Rahul Tewatia put on display something which is yet to find a title in the sport.

After adding the 29 sixes hit in last night’s match, the tally of sixes goes to 127 sixes in nine IPL 2020 matches so far. A 3,075 runs have witnessed batsmen scoring 245 fours and 127 sixes to entertain fans all around the globe.

Given how these are early days in the tournament, there are great chances of the below mentioned names and numbers changing significantly.

Having said that, at the time of writing this article, Punjab opening pair of Rahul and Agarwal are at the top even on the list of highest run-scorers in this season of the Indian Premier League.

💯 Mayank Agarwal’s debut IPL hundred

😱 Nicholas Pooran’s unbelievable boundary save

💪 Sanju Samson’s 42-ball 85

🔥 Rahul Tewatia’s finish WHAT A GAME. THIS IS WHY WE LOVE CRICKET. #RRvKXIP | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/sku2Pp7Zm0 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 27, 2020

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Orange Cap IPL 2020