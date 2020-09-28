The NFL’s last two MVPs square off on Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was named MVP in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in Kansas City. Last season, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson earned the award after becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards in a season. According to Elias, Monday’s game will be the first matchup in NFL history between two NFL MVPs 25 years old or younger.

Kickoff for Ravens vs. Chiefs is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5, up two from the opener.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. He's 10-3 in his 13 against-the-spread picks this season and hit all six of his Week 1 picks. He also has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of the Chiefs and Ravens, posting a stunning 26-9 record on against-the-spread picks involving either Kansas City or Baltimore since the start of 2018, including a 13-4 record on the Chiefs.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -3

Ravens vs. Chiefs Over-Under: 54.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs moneyline: Baltimore -170, Kansas City +150

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has 9,925 passing yards in 33 career games.

BAL: QB Lamar Jackson is 21-3 in his first 24 starts.

Why the Ravens can cover

Running on Baltimore will not be easy for Kansas City. Last week, the Ravens allowed just 51 rushing yards on 17 carries (3.0 yards per rush) to David Johnson, Deshaun Watson and the Texans. So far this season, Baltimore ranks seventh in the NFL in run defense, allowing 94.5 rushing yards per game.

In addition, Kansas City’s offense, which has thrived on big offensive plays this season, has struggled moving the chains in chunks. Through two games, the Chiefs have just three passing plays of at least 20 yards; only the Bengals have fewer. They also just five plays overall of at least 20 yards; only three teams have fewer.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Mahomes is on pace to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 25-year-old is the youngest player to ever win a league MVP and Super Bowl title. Since he took over as the starter at the beginning of the 2018 season, the Chiefs have scored 118 touchdowns from scrimmage, most in the NFL.

In addition, Kansas City has had success against Baltimore. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings against the Ravens. The last two, in 2018 and 2019, featured both Mahomes and Jackson under center.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Ravens vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Ravens spread you should jump on Monday, all from the expert who is 26-9 on NFL picks involving Baltimore or Kansas City, and find out.

