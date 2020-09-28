The 60-game season is complete and one of the biggest takeaways from what we just witnessed is just how much can change in one week. That’s always the case, obviously, but with every game so much more magnified, it could be a bit jarring.

Let’s use the great city of Chicago as an illustration.

Just one week ago, the possibility of an All-Windy City World Series, as a Midwesterner who grew up a die-hard Cubs fan, had me ecstatic. How cool would that World Series be?

Given the respective histories of the franchises, that matchup would be a huge deal.

Both teams have but one World Series title since 1917. In the integration era (1947-present), the White Sox have appeared in the postseason just six times with two pennants. In that time, the Cubs have one pennant and 10 postseason appearances. The two teams have played in the World Series before in 1906. That’s it.

In fact, for two large-market clubs that have been around forever, it’s pretty amazing that 2020 marks just the second time (2008 being the other) that both Chicago teams have made the postseason since 1906.

Again, though, what a difference a week makes, right? The postseason does have both Chicago teams, but both are limping in. The Cubs won the NL Central, good for their third division title in the last five years, but they were a sub-.500 team after their 13-3 start. They lost three of four to the lowly Pirates this past week. After that series, they had lost five of seven and had scored just 10 runs in their previous seven games. Now, they did take two of three from the White Sox and the bats came alive, but they avoided Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel.

Oh, and about those White Sox …

The South Siders closed what was mostly an incredibly fun on a terribly sour note. Their last series win came against the Twins from Sept. 14-17. After that, they closed the season losing eight of their final 10 games. They had a shot at the AL Central title and even the top seed in the AL. Instead, they are all the way down at the seven seed.

Hey, maybe things turn around for both teams and they get hot in October, leading to an All-Chicago Fall Classic (in Texas). In looking at the two teams as a microcosm of just how quickly things can turn on a dime, though, the main takeaway is that it should leave us incredibly excited for what is bound to be a very funky October. Let’s get it on!