The 16-team field and the schedule are set for Major League Baseball’s 2020 playoffs. More than half the league is making up the field in these unique playoffs, and the bracket was finalized on Sunday. The league has announced game times and TV info for the first two days of games.
The Rays are the top seed in the American League, and they’ll face the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. Meanwhile, the Yankees earned the AL’s No. 5 seed and will travel to face Cleveland. In the National League, the No. 1 Dodgers will square off with the No. 8 Brewers, who are one of four NL Central teams to make the postseason. You can find the full playoff bracket here.
In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|
Tue., Sept. 29
|
AL Game 1
|Twins vs. Astros
|2 p.m.
|ABC
|Target Field
|
AL Game 1
|
A’s vs. White Sox
|
3 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 1
|
Rays vs. Blue Jays
|
5 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 1
|
Cleveland vs. Yankees
|
7 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
Wed., Sept. 30
|
NL Game 1
|
Braves vs. Reds
|
12 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Twins vs. Astros
|
1 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Target Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Cubs vs. Marlins
|
2 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 2
|
A’s vs. White Sox
|
3 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 2
|
Rays vs. Blue Jays
|
4 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Padres vs. Cardinals
|
5 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Cleveland vs. Yankees
|
7 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Dodgers vs. Brewers
|
10 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Thurs., Oct. 1
|
AL Game 3*
|
Rays vs. Blue Jays
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 3*
|
A’s vs. White Sox
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 3*
|
Twins vs. Astros
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Target Field
|
AL Game 3*
|
Cleveland vs. Yankees
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 2
|
Dodgers vs. Brewers
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Dodger Stadium
|
NL Game 2
|
Braves vs. Reds
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Truist Park
|
NL Game 2
|
Cubs vs. Marlins
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Wrigley Field
|
NL Game 2
|
Padres vs. Cardinals
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Petco Park
|
Fri., Oct. 2
|
NL Game 3*
|
Dodgers vs. Brewers
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Dodger Stadium
|
NL Game 3*
|
Braves vs. Reds
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Truist Park
|
NL Game 3*
|
Cubs vs. Marlins
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Wirgley Field
|NL Game 3*
|Padres vs. Cardinals
|TBD
|TBD
|Petco Park
*- if necessary
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|
Mon., Oct. 5
|
ALDS Game 1
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
ALDS Game 1
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
Tue., Oct. 6
|
ALDS Game 2
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
ALDS Game 2
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
NLDS Game 1
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
FS1/MLBN
|
Arlington
|
NLDS Game 1
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
FS1/MLBN
|
Houston
|
Wed., Oct. 7
|
ALDS Game 3
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
ALDS Game 3
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
NLDS Game 2
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
FS1/MLBN
|
Arlington
|
NLDS Game 2
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
FS1/MLBN
|
Houston
|
Thurs., Oct. 8
|
ALDS Game 4*
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
ALDS Game 4*
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
NLDS Game 3
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
FS1/MLBN
|
Arlington
|
NLDS Game 3
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
FS1/MLBN
|
Houston
|
Fri., Oct. 9
|
ALDS Game 5*
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
ALDS Game 5*
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
NLDS Game 4*
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
NLDS Game 4*
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
Sat., Oct. 10
|
NLDS Game 5*
|
1/8 vs. 4/5
|
TBD
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
NLDS Game 5*
|
2/7 vs. 3/6
|
TBD
|
FS1
|
Houston
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|
Sun., Oct. 11
|
ALCS Game 1
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Mon., Oct. 12
|
ALCS Game 2
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 1
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 13
|
ALCS Game 3
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 2
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 14
|
ALCS Game 4
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 3
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 15
|
ALCS Game 5*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 4
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 16
|
ALCS Game 6*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 5*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 17
|
ALCS Game 7*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 6*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 18
|
NLCS Game 7*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
2020 World Series (best-of-seven)
|
Tue., Oct. 20
|
Game 1
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 21
|
Game 2
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 23
|
Game 3
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 24
|
Game 4
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 25
|
Game 5*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 27
|
Game 6*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 28
|
Game 7*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
*- if necessary