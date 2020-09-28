Michael Thomas wasn’t playing in the New Orleans Saints’ primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 3, but the star receiver still had words for the officials.

Thomas thought the referees missed an offensive pass interference when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted tight end Marcedes Lewis for a touchdown in the third quarter on a third-and-2. It seemed he extended his arms in order to create separation on the play. Safety Malcolm Jenkins was in coverage on the play, and was unable to maintain tight coverage after Lewis made contact. Lewis leapt into the air, and spun into the end zone for six points.

Here’s a look at the play, which helped take the Packers take a lead.

Here’s what Thomas thought of the play.

It certainly looked Lewis pushed off, but with defensive backs starting to flop, it’s getting harder to tell.