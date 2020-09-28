USATSI



The Miami Marlins beat the Yankees on Sunday in the Bronx to finish what has been quite a roller-coaster regular season. At 31-29, the Marlins are a remarkable story, and they have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2003. It’s their first winning record since 2009.

It was not, however, all rosy for the Marlins on the final day of the regular season. Right-handed pitcher Jose Urena was hit with a line drive in the third inning:

X-rays showed that Urena has a non-displaced fracture to his right ulna (one of the two forearm bones). No determination has been made yet about how long Urena will be out, but surely this takes him off the table for the upcoming Wild Card round. The Marlins were planning on having him available as a reliever in the series. It was always possible Urena would be a starter if the Marlins made a deeper playoff run, but their Wild Card round starters vs. the Cubs will be Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Sixto Sanchez.

Further, outfielder Starling Marte was hit in the helmet with a pitch and was removed from the game. He suffered a left ear contusion that was caused by the helmet being knocked off his head by the pitch.

Consider Marte day-to-day. If he does miss time, that’s a blow. An All-Star-caliber player when he’s on, Marte hit .281/.340/.430 with six homers and 10 steals. If Miami’s biggest trade deadline addition is forced to miss time, Monte Harrison, Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra are the options to play outfield.

The Marlins now head to Chicago to start a best-of-three playoff series with the Cubs. The winner will face the winner of the Reds-Braves series in the NLDS.