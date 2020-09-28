Man Utd Transfer News: Red Devils ready to offload Daniel James to Leeds United if they sign Jadon Sancho.

With only a week remaining in the summer transfer window, Manchester United is under pressure to complete their recruitment by the end of the window.

They are still after Jadon Sancho but Borussia Dortmund are sticking to their demands as they feel no rush to withdraw cash from a prospect like Sancho.

On the other hand, Daniel James who was the first signing of the summer window by Manchester United last season have remained an underwhelming stint except for a short burst of brilliant performances at the start of the last season.

But reportedly he has fetched much attention from Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa who wants to sign the Welsh International.

According to a report by the Sun, Manchester United is ready to offload James on a loan to Leeds United, if they manage to sign Sancho in the following week.

The Red Devils have limited options up front, with the academy product Mason Greenwood the latest addition. The club has no natural alternatives on the right-wing.

Over where Sancho was supposed to be planted, but his inability to join Manchester United can impede James’ chances to seek a move elsewhere.

Marcelo Bielsa since long wanted Daniel James

James failed to move to Leeds United in January 2019 is a story famously known. It’s a story of heartbreak and hardship before the young Welsh winger made his big move to Manchester United.

James agreed to personal terms, completed medical at Leeds United and spent almost a day at the Elland Road before the deal between Swansea and Leeds United finalized at 10 million broke at the last hour of the transfer window.

The significance of James’ signing was so huge that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said that he refused to blame the club for missing out on James, but said, “I’m not underlying the importance of the absence of James”