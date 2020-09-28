The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a humiliating defeat in the second round of the playoffs, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets, in which they had double-digit leads in all three of the final games. That epic collapse made them the laughing stock of the league, and now it has cost Doc Rivers his coaching job.

After seven seasons with the Clippers, Rivers has been fired, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He led the team to the playoffs in six of those seven seasons, but they never made it out of the second round, despite an abundance of talent, both this season and in the past.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.