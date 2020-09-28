Getty Images



The Premier League’s game of the week is on Monday in a battle of unbeatens as Arsenal visit Liverpool on Matchday 3. Both teams have won their first two games of the season, and this will be their second meeting in less than a month after the Community Shield match on Aug. 29, which the Gunners won on penalty kicks.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, Sept. 28

: Monday, Sept. 28 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield — Liverpool, England

: Anfield — Liverpool, England TV: None Live stream: Peacock

None Peacock Odds: Liverpool -205; Draw +340; Arsenal +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds improved defensively from game one to game two, but this is their biggest test yet. The key will be to keep possession and keep those fullbacks back a bit, because Arsenal love to counter with their speed. Expect Liverpool to control most of the ball and to get some really good looks early.

Arsenal: The Gunners have some real confidence now, and they have the look of a top-four team. But let’s be realistic — wins over Fulham and West Ham aren’t ringing endorsements that they are back to top form. This is a test that will tell them plenty, especially when it comes to whether this defense is real our not with new signing Gabriel leading the way.

Prediction

The Reds get revenge and start the season 3-0-0. Pick: Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1