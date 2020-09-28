Description: LIV Vs ARS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Liverpool and Arsenal square off for their first of two showdowns in the space of four weeks this week.

Holding a complete stronghold over Arsenal for two years on the spin, Liverpool finally saw their incredible winning spree between the two sides be curtailed when these two met in the tail end of last season. With the title wrapped up for them, a Liverpool side clearly more interested in revelling in joyous celebrations failed to show the acumen which had won it the title when it took on Arsenal.

And Liverpool subsequently were defeated once again by Arsenal in the Community Shield as well after Brewster ended up missing the only penalty on the day. After toying around with Arsenal as they wished to losing two straight ties against them, Liverpool will take to the middle today with redemption and salvation on their minds.

Also, with the two sides set to meet again later this week in the Carabao Cup, either side knows a win today would serve incredibly in that impending clash. Given the colossal ramifications stemming from the fixture, we are set to be regaled in a humdinger, a contest which titillates us right till the culminating stages.

LIV Vs ARS Fantasy Probable Winner

They might have defeated Liverpool twice earlier but the circulates then were completely different. This is a tie Liverpool will come hot out of the blocks in as they look to register their third successive win and capitalise on City’s 5-2 routing earlier in the gameweek.

And with Arsenal’s familiar defensive perils arising once again in their bygone 2-1 win against West Ham, the club knows it has a real task up its sleeve today. Scouring for 61st unbeaten result in Anfield on the spin, Liverpool will go onto record a win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Alex and Matip will be out for Liverpool today owing to their ongoing injuries.

A lengthy pile of injuries for Arsenal once again with Calum, Gabriel, Mustafi and Emile all set to miss out for the club.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Liverpool Vs Arsenal

Date And Time: 29th September, Tuesday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Liverpool

Arsenal

Bygone Encounter

Chelsea Vs Liverpool: 0-2

Arsenal Vs West Ham: 2-1

Goal-Keeper

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno will be our goal-keeper for the upcoming affair. The shot stopper is one of Arsenal’s most prized commodity, a player who has rekindled a floundering backline and completely overhauled across the last year.

Defenders

After shipping three goals to Leeds United in their season opener, Liverpool were back at their efficient best defensively against Chelsea. They shut down a testing attack with a gripping defensive display, a telling cleansheet which makes it wanting to rope in a trio of picks from the club here.

We begin with Trent Alexander-Arnold, someone who is yet to register a goal or assist but had 11 of those last term. His counterpart, Andrew Robertson has piled on the one assist for the club to see him partner up with CB Virgil Van Dijk who has scored for the club this season completing the trio.

Midfielders

Fabinho was played out of position against Chelsea with Klopp opting for him to fill in the CB role vacated by Gomez’s injury. The CDM was hardly out of his touch in his new role though, taking to it like a fish takes to water with him quashing Werner persistently crossing the 90 minutes.

Sadio Mane scored and assisted in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea to see him become the second pick from the side. We have midfielder and new signing, Thiago Alacantra complete the three man pick from Liverpool with him needing little over 20 minutes against Chelsea to stamp his authority and show why he was so highly coveted by Liverpool.

Arsenal on the other hand will see their midfield pairing make a foray into our ambit. We begin with Dani Ceballos who was sensational in the foregone encounter against West Ham, running the show in the park as he sprayed the ball all over the pitch.

Granit Xhaka has been a massively improved figure since Arteta has taken over charge of Arsenal to see him complete the duo from the club.

Strikers

Mohamed Salah might have gone scoreless against Chelsea but his hattrick against Leeds United made him an instant pick for us. Elsewhere, with a goal and assist in two fixtures, striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will be our selection from the visiting team.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The three goals for Salah till now see him captain our side while Aubameyang is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Leno, Virgil, Trent, Andrew, Mane, Ceballos, Fabinho, Xhaka, Thiago, Salah, Pierre

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.