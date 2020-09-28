Paul Pierce’s stances on LeBron change from salty to grudging praise every now and then. He said James would become #2 in his book with a title this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers became the first team to book their berth in the Finals this year with a 4-1 series victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Each of their 3 playoff series thus far have lasted 5 games and one is hard-pressed to find a team across the league that can deal with the LeBron-AD double whammy. There is little doubt that they will be favorites in the Finals.

Paul Pierce’s take on LeBron James on his all time GOAT rankings

The former Boston Celtic, who’s had his jersey raised to the rafters, has been grudging in his praise of LeBron James all through his broadcasting career.

Only 2 days back, he was heavily criticized for calling the current generation of basketball players ‘scared of LeBron’ whereas his generation wasn’t.

Pierce has never included LeBron in even his all time top 5, but has now gone onto say that he’ll jump to no.2 provided the Lakers win this season’s NBA title.

The change in heart from Pierce comes as a shock to a lot of LeBron fans, as all through ‘The King’s’ career, he hasn’t been able to squeeze an drop of praise from Paul Pierce.

Breaking news: Paul Pierce praises LeBron James 😱 (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/ISIwer3eiL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 27, 2020

Paul Pierce says LeBron would be No. 2 behind Michael Jordan if he wins the championship this year. 👀 (h/t @TheNBACentral) pic.twitter.com/Pm62wpFQul — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 27, 2020

It isn’t like Pierce has much choice but to praise LeBron in this regard. The manner of the Lakers’ wins, the finality and inevitability that facing James has seemingly carried this postseason has been quite apparent even to the most one-eyed hater.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles native who’s been a fan of the Lakers for most of his life (except during his career), can understandably put a Lakers legend up with other Lakers legends who’ve been top 5 all time for him.