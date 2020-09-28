Lakers legend Magic Johnson popped the question of who Dwyane Wade would be supporting in the Finals last night, and D-Wade gave a fitting reply.

The two guards, considered to be the greatest players in the history of their respective franchises, share a healthy respect for each other.

While Magic is currently not working on basketball in any capacity, Dwyane Wade is an analyst for TNT and often appears on Inside the NBA. Both of them have consistently followed the entirety of the seeding games & playoffs in the bubble.

Dwyane Wade answers Magic Johnson’s question on who he’ll be supporting

Following the Miami Heat’s win in Game 6 and subsequent qualification to their first NBA Finals since 2014, they have been universally praised for organically working their way back on to the biggest stage after losing their Big Three.

Dwyane Wade could not hide his glee at his former franchise’s success, posting a series of tweets lauding the players.

The million dollar question is who will @DwyaneWade be cheering for?? His former team, the Heat, or his best friend LeBron James 🤔😂 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 28, 2020

😂😂 We call this a win/win but it’s #HeatNation over here! https://t.co/8ZfvEZurBR — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 28, 2020

It’s been a great postseason for fans of LeBron James and his former team thus far. Both of these teams have secured their place in the Finals with relative ease, losing only 3 games in the playoffs along the way.

While the Lakers will be heavily favored (they are nearly 80% favorites in Las Vegas), the Heat seem to have something special brewing with their squad, and not just in one way.

You’ve heard about Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee. But his monopoly on the hotel room caffeine fix is over. Make room for Little Face Coffee. @espn feature on a brewing competition in the bubble: https://t.co/sFpzWHFaV9 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 27, 2020

Jimmy Butler and co. are ecstatic at having at shot at taking down a LeBron James-led team and if they play like a cohesive unit, the Lakers could have a massive challenge on their hands.