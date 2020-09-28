“This is hard to do,” says Erik Spoelstra as he wishes to celebrate winning the Eastern Conference first amidst LeBron James and Lakers questions.

The Miami Heat have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since LeBron James’s last year with the Heat, back in 2014. They beat the Boston Celtics 125-113 in Game 6 to snag the Eastern Conference Championship.

This was in large part due to Miami Heat Head Coach, Erik Spoelstra leading the way for the Heat players, while also proving to the league that he in fact is one of the premier coaches in the NBA today.

Erik Spoelstra wasn’t entertaining LeBron James and Lakers questions

No one expected the Miami Heat to come this far. As Bam Adebayo said, they have underdogs this whole season, with a multitude of doubters and nay-sayers.

So when Rachel Nichols asked Spoelstra about what it means to face off against LeBron James in the NBA Finals, Erik shut down that narrative. He said he just wanted to enjoy winning the Eastern Conference as of now and will think about LeBron tomorrow.

ESPN already throwing the LeBron vs his former team/coach storyline in Spo’s face 😂 pic.twitter.com/1V3IGRfAPx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 28, 2020

It is obvious that the “former Heat legend LeBron James will face off against his old team the Miami Heat” narrative will be pushed by the media.

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat are not yet finished

Though he said that he would love to first celebrate this feat, he did acknowledge the fact that the ‘LeBron vs. Heat’ storyline is a pretty fun one.

When asked about Miami’s plans for the NBA Finals, Spoelstra responded with “We didn’t come this far just to celebrate this.”

It is apparent that Erik Spoelstra and his guys are still very much locked in and will give the Los Angeles Lakers a run for their money in the Finals, which start on September 30th.