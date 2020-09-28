Description: KHMK Vs DYM Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Newly promoted Khimki fail to get to terms with the elevated gruelling competition in the league.

From rejoicing in unbridled celebrations only a couple of a months back as they earned promotion into the Russian Premier League to finding themselves disgruntled in 15th position in the league at the moment, life has being completely turned on its head for Khimki.

Long gone is the side which was ardently awaiting to ply its skill set in the echelons of the Russian footballing fraternity. The side has completely faltered in its task of acclimatising itself to the marquee league, emerging as one of the only two clubs yet to register a win after 8 matches.

And the foregone 7-2 thumping they received at the hands of Krasnodar was perhaps the biggest embarrassment Khimki encountered across the last year in the arena. The side wash shambolically outshone in all departments of the game, doling out a botched job which perfectly epitomised their first couple of months in the competition.

KHMK Vs DYM Fantasy Probable Winner

Registering two defeats on the bounce, Khimki are set to encounter their third on the spin when they take on Dynamo Moscow today. Getting the better of Akhmat Grozny by the one goal the last time around, Dynamo Moscow have just the steam in their ranks they needed ahead a tie which they’ll utilise as a means to accrue goals which have been amiss for the side till now.

Probable Playing 11

Khimki

Ilya, Tikhiy, Idowu, Egor, Alexander, Artem, Aliev, Maksim, Aleksandr, Koryan, Valdimir

Dynamo Moscow

Shunin, Sergey, Toni, Ordets, Sly, Dmitri, Fomin, Kabore, Clinton, Sebastian, Nikolay

Match Details

Russian Premier League 2020-21

Match: Khimki Vs Dynamo Moscow

Date And Time: 28th September, Monday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Arena Khimki, Khimki

Top Scorer

Khimki

Koryan: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Dynamo Moscow

Bygone Encounter

Krasnodar Vs Khimki: 7-2

Dynamo Moscow Vs Akhmat Grozny: 1-0

KHMK Vs DYM Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only way Khimki can pull off anything from this matchup is if they can bolster their defence. They are up against a Dynamo Moscow which has not been held in high esteem for its attack.

And with Ilya Lantratov safeguarding Khimki’s goal, Dynamo Moscow know they have a tough task on their hands. Ilya is one of the finer goal-keepers in the league, a player who has refused to be fazed by the complete lack of assistance from his counterparts.

Defenders

Despite scoring a measly 7 goals in the league, the only reason Dynamo Moscow still find themselves in a respectable 9th spot is due to their defence. The most stringent backline, this stern, well disciplined and compact backline has let in the least number of goals in the league.

And with Khimki’s attack being a tame one, one which has a sorry 7 goals in 8 fixtures, another cleansheet looks impending for the visiting team. It’s a narrative which sees us repose faith in Dynamo Moscow’s entire backline with all of Roman Evgeniev, Ivan Ordets, Zaurbek Pliev and Sergey Parshivlyuk being instilled in our framework.

Midfielders

Its not only the defence which has let Khimki down though. After being torn apart for 7 goals the last time around, the club has now tanked to let in 18 goals, a side which has completely seen its defence vanish up in smoke.

It’s a defence Sebastian Szymanski will love squaring off against. He’s assisted the most goals for his club at four, a player who has laid up the ball for his side in lethal positions.

Khimki on the other hand see all their remaining picks being indulged in this docket by us. We begin with the pick of their top scorer Arshak Koryan who has had a hand in over 50% of his side’s goals with the three goals and one assist.

Aleksandr Troshechkin has the one goal and one assist to see him become a must have pick as well. Wrapping the set of picks from the club is Alexander Lomovitskiy who has managed to scour the one goal to his name.

Strikers

The scorer of the two goals for Dynamo Moscow, striker Clinton N’Jie can easily multiply that tally today. And with the imperious and resplendent Nikolai Komlichenko moving in alongside him, things look set to work their way towards a win for the visiting side today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The two goals he’s scored see Clinton captain our side while Roman is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lantratov, Ordets, Roman, Pliev, Sergey, Koryan, Aleksandr, Sebastian, Alexander, Clinton, Nikolai

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.