Ishan Kishan: Playing his first match, Mumbai Indians’ batsman scored his eighth T20 half-century in a phenomenol effort.

During the 10th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard stitched a game-changing 119-run partnership to power their team to a super over in an unbelievable chase.

Chasing a mammoth 202-run target, Mumbai didn’t get off to the best of starts as they lost their top-order cheaply. It was the introduction of batsman Ishan Kishan at No. 4 which changed the gears for the defending champions.

At the halfway mark, Indians had only scored 63/3. That being said, the manner in which batsmen have scored in the last quarter of an IPL 2020 match didn’t rule them out of the contest.

From 90 runs to win in the last five overs to 80 in the last four, Indians surely had a daunting task up their sleeve. Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard brought them into the match by scoring 27 runs off Adam Zampa in the 17th over.

RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal leaking 21 runs in the next over further brought down the equation to MI needing 31 runs in the last two overs.

Just when Kishan and Pollard seemed to have register an emphatic comeback, Royal Challengers spearhead Navdeep Saini conceded just a six in the penultimate over to give Isuru Udana 19 runs to defend in the last one.

While Kishan scored 99 (58) with the help of two fours and nine sixes before getting out on the second last ball, it was Pollard (24-ball 60*) who hit a four off Udana on the last ball to draw the match.

Twitter reactions on Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard

Cmon india .. don’t go any where it’s IPL….fasten ur seat belts .. just WOW..@bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 28, 2020

How can you not like cricket ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 28, 2020

Bhai log aise cricket mat khelo.. maar do gay 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 28, 2020

Well at least I’m on my couch 😂 #IPL2020 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 28, 2020

Bechare RCB ko poore season ke Fairplay Awards de do. Kuch toh leke jaaye UAE se. #RCBvMI #IPL2020 — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) September 28, 2020

This is a make or break over! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020

This years @IPL has been incredible … Still without question the market leader for all T20 tournaments … So many games go down to the wire … !!! @cricbuzz — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 28, 2020

seriously, how does anything compete against this for eyeballs #MIvsRCB #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 28, 2020

Geez this is entertainment! #IPL2020 — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) September 28, 2020

