We all know LeBron James to be the best player in the world, and the manner in which he promised an outcome that he delivered last night only reinforces that notion.

The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to close out the Denver Nuggets at the first opportunity, winning their Conference Finals series in 5 games.

Anthony Davis had a 27 point outing, but it was LeBron James’s night as the 4-time MVP had a monster 38 point, 16 rebound, 10 assist triple double. When the going got tough in the 4th quarter, James scored 9 straight points for the Lakers to put the game away.

“I am going to end this s**t tonight’: LeBron James to Chris Haynes

Chris Haynes is among the more trusted media members for NBA players. The Yahoo Sports correspondent has spent many years covering the league and is revered as a truth-teller. LeBron James therefore felt comfortable in his own skin promising to finish the series before the start of game 5.

He told Haynes ‘I am going to end this s**t tonight’ before Game 5 and post the game, he asked Haynes, ‘What did I tell you?’.

Also Read: ‘How did LeBron James do that?’: Lakers star called ‘and-1’ before even making layup vs Nuggets in Game 5

“What I tell you?” — @kingjames after advancing to the NBA Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/54pgwLRVCW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 27, 2020

James isn’t the only player to confide in Chris Haynes with such confidence. Last year, Damian Lillard vowed to Haynes ahead of Game 5 of the Blazers’ series against the Thunder that he would end it that night.

What followed was a 38-foot buzzer-beating bomb from Lillard to end the game and the series.

The Lakers will face the winner of the Celtics vs Heat Conference Semifinals in the Finals. They will be heavily favored against either team, neither of which has a starter to have won an NBA championship.

LeBron James is well and truly on his way to a 4th NBA title.