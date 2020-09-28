According to Skip Bayless, the inside knowledge that Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have about LeBron James’s weaknesses will come into play in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat went on a 4th quarter surge to bury the Boston Celtics 121-110 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals today.

Bam Adebayo came back from a subpar Game 5 to record a monster 32 point, 14 rebound, 6 assist stat-line. His physicality caused Daniel Theis to foul out early in the 4th quarter.

Skip Bayless on how Heat can beat the Lakers and LeBron James

Skip Bayless has pointed out how the Heat management and coaching staff know about LeBron James’ weaknesses and thus would might have an edge going into the NBA Finals.

While the Lakers will have the two best players on the court, Bayless has pointed out that the Spoelstra led team would be the better coached.

While Skip Bayless will say anything in an attempt to malign LeBron James, he isn’t necessarily wrong about saying the following:

No one would Pat Riley rather beat in the NBA Finals than LeBron James. No coaching staff knows LeBron’s weaknesses (physical & mental) better than Riley, Spoelstra and the Heat’s staff. LeBron and AD will be the best 2 players on the floor. The Heat will be better coached. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 28, 2020

The problem for the Miami Heat, as for every opponent James has faced in the last 9 playoffs, is that there really isn’t any tangible weakness in his game.

He’s just too big, too fast, too strong and too good for any single defender to contain him. And he’s a better passer out of double teams than anyone in the current NBA.

Not only does LeBron set the tone for the Lakers offensively, he is more than capable of shutting down individual players on the other side of the ball.

The Lakers will be heavily favored given the presence of Anthony Davis on the team, but the Heat could cause them problems from the perimeter with the amount of shooting they have (Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder).