Without a win in their opening couple of encounters in the league, Fulham have emerged as one of the early contenders for the drop this season. While its unfair to judge them solely on the basis of two fixtures, their defensive aberrations have seen the club take on this identity.

Akin to their previous sortie in the Premier League, Fulham have once again failed to stem the flow of goals. It saw them being dismissed 4-3 by Leeds United in their bygone affair, a seven goal thriller where Fulham’s defence once again cost them a result on the day.

However, despite the defeat, Fulham will take heart from that result. The side were 4-1 down at one stage, completely out of the showdown before eventually pulling their socks up to score twice, fight and character which will serve them well come the culminating stages of Premier League 2020-21.

FUL Vs AVL Fantasy Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Aston Villa ended up opening their season with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. Far from an efficient performance, what matters is that they managed to get the job done and accrue three crucial points.

With this being a must win affair for either side, either side will come out hammer and tongs today. Its Fulham’s relentless attack which will see the wind sway in their favour and see them pull off their first win of the season.

Probable Playing 11

Fulham

Areola, Tete, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Kamara, Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Fulham Vs Aston Villa

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Fulham

Aston Villa

Bygone Encounter

Leeds United Vs Fulham: 4-3

Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United: 1-0

Goal-Keeper

Playing his first encounter for Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez sowed why the club ventured for his services. He pulled off a penalty save, one which ended up being a defining moment in a fixture which his side won by the solitary goal.

Defenders

He wasn’t the only defensive name to earn his living in that encounter for the club today. Defender Ezri Konsa scored the only goal of the fixture, one which saw the CB emerge as the match winner for his side.

Elsewhere, we are going to be reposing faith in a duo from Fulham for this one. Although the club has shipped goals in its last couple of outings, this can easily end up as the scrimmage where they end up with a much yearned for cleansheet.

Adding to that is the attacking acumen of these two names. Both Joe Bryan and Kenny Tete have assisted the one goal apiece for the side to see them become instant picks for us today.

Midfielders

In a team where the defensive docket has hardly provided anything, Harrison Reed has ticked off all the boxes. The CDM’s recoveries, aerial dues and blocks have seen him emerge as a rock for the club, a player bridging the gap between his side’s defence and attack.

He’s found more than ample assistance in Andre Zambo Anguissa who assisted the one goal for his side as well the last time around. Ivan Cavaleiro will link up with the two, someone who will be looking to utilise this encounter as a means to scour his first goal or assist this term.

The opposition on the other hand see us opt for the lone pick of Jack Grealish. The side’s top scorer last season, he can easily open his account today when he squares off against the worst defensive setup in the league.

Strikers

Joining him up is a duo from the side. We begin with new signing Ollie Watkins, a player who has already scored for the club in the Carabao Cup to show why he became the side’s record buy.

Trezeguet will be eagerly awaiting this clash, one where he knows he can run rings around a backline which has been way too eager to fold up and depart infront of the slightest bit of pressure.

Fulham will on the other hand see top scorer with two goals, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic bring down the curtains on our set of picks for the upcoming matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With two goals against Leeds United, Mitrovic is our side’s captain while Grealish is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Martinez, Ezri, Bryan, Tete, Andre, Reed, Ivan, Jack, Mitrovic, Trezeguet, Watkins

