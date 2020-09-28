FCC vs TUH Fantasy Prediction: Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main– 28 September 2020 (Frankfurt)

Frankfurt Cricket Club will take on Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in the ECN Frankfurt T10 League 2020 which will be played in the German city of Frankfurt. The caravan of the T10 leagues has reached the beautiful country of Germany.

European Cricket’s popularity has certainly grown over the last few months. Both the teams playing in this game have some experienced players in their ranks and this can be a good game. This will be the first game of the tournament for both teams.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Frankfurt Cricket Club – Alishan Mohmand, Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Naqash Naveed, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alim AL Razy, Mohammed Haqyar, Sahil Hussein, Waheed Haji, Hasan Nauman.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main– Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Zohaib Qamar, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod, Amir Waheed, Yasir Mehmood, Mahid Butt.

Note: The stats are of all the games played in 2020 season.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

I Ullah, F Bashir, A Pasha, H Nauman, and A Noor-Zadran

FCC vs TUH Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

H Hussein (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Hussein is the best batsman in the wicket-keeping category and has scored 123 runs in 10 games this season whereas he has picked five wickets in his bowling as well.

FCC vs TUH Fantasy Batsmen

F Bashir (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the TUH Side. Bashir is the best batsman of the side and has scored 273 runs in 7 games. He has also picked 5 wickets in bowling and should be picked for this game.

A Pasha (Price 9.5) and A Mohmand (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the FCC Side. Mohmand has been the best batsman of the side this season and has scored 421 runs in 9 games at an outstanding average of 60.14 whereas Pasha is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the side with 385 runs in 8 games at an average of 64.17, he has picked four wickets in his bowling as well.

FCC vs TUH Fantasy All-Rounders

I Ullah (Price 9.5), A Noor-Zadran (Price 9.5), and A Hamid Bhatti (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the TUH side. Ullah is the ace all-rounder of the side and will be a definite pick for this game. He has scored 258 runs in 9 games and has picked 14 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Noor is the best wicket-taker of the side with 17 wickets in 9 games and has scored 72 runs in his batting as well. Hamid, on the other hand, has picked 7 wickets in 8 games and has picked 85 runs his batting as well.

N Naveed (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the FCC side. Naveed has picked 10 wickets in 10 games this season whereas he has scored 106 runs in his batting as well.

FCC vs TUH Fantasy Bowlers

H Nauman (Price 9) and M Haqyar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the FCC side. Nauman is an excellent bowler and he has picked 14 wickets in 10 games this season which makes him the best bowler of the side. He has scored 156 runs in his batting as well whereas Haqyar is the 2nd best bowler of the side with 11 wickets in 9 games.

Y Mehmood-Sheikh (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the TUH side and will complete our squad. Sheikh has picked 10 wickets in 8 games this season and is a genuine wicket-taker.

Match Prediction: Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

I Ullah and F Bashir

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + H Nauman and A Pasha

