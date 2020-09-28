FCC vs SGH Fantasy Prediction: Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886– 29 September 2020 (Frankfurt)

Frankfurt Cricket Club will take on SG Hainhausen 1886 in the ECN Frankfurt T10 League 2020 which will be played in the German city of Frankfurt. The caravan of the T10 leagues has reached the beautiful country of Germany.

Frankfurt CC lost their first game of the tournament but made a brilliant comeback in the next game whereas SG Hainhausen won both of their games on the first day. Both teams have some really good players in their ranks and this can be a good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Frankfurt Cricket Club – Aqil Tariq, Alishan Mohmand, Naqash Naveed, Alim Al Razy, Hasan Nauman, Wamaq Syed, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Hewad Hussein, Kamran Mohmand, Masoud Irfan Sanan.

SG Hainhausen 1886– Muneeb Mubashir, Rafeh Ahmad, Tahir Ahmad Adil, Ali Imran, Nasir Ahmed, Karim Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Ali Raza Virk, Muneeb Ahmad, Shakeel Hassan.

Note: The stats are of all the games played in 2020 season.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Mohmand, T Ahmad Adil, M Mubashir, N Naveed, and Y Ahmed.

FCC vs SGH Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

M Mubashir (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Mubashir has batted really well so far in the tournament and has scored 51 runs in just a couple of games. He is a really good keeper-batsman.

FCC vs SGH Fantasy Batsmen

T Ahmad-Adil (Price 10), R Ahmad (Price 9), and Y Ahmed (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the SGH Side. All three of them played really well on the first day of the tournament. Y Ahmed has picked three wickets in the tournament till now whereas R Ahmad played a brilliant knock of 71 runs in the last game. Ahmad-Adil is an all-rounder in the batting category, he has scored 27 runs and has picked a wicket as well. This trio will play a big role in this game.

A Mohmand (Price 9) will be our batsman from the FCC Side. Mohmand has been the best batsman of the side this season and has scored 421 runs in 9 games at an outstanding average of 60.14. He has been brilliant in this tournament as well and has scored 64 runs in just a couple of games with three wickets in his bowling as well. Mohmand is an un-droppable option.

FCC vs SGH Fantasy All-Rounders

N Ahmad (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the SGH side. He has been decent so far and has scored 14 runs with the bat whereas he has picked a wicket as well in his bowling.

N Naveed (Price 9) and A Al Razy (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the FCC side. Naveed has been absolutely brilliant so far in the tournament. He has scored 66 runs with the bat and has picked three wickets in his bowling as well whereas Razy has picked a couple of wickets in the tournament so far. Both of them are good players.

FCC vs SGH Fantasy Bowlers

H Nauman (Price 9) and M Haqyar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the FCC side. Nauman is an excellent bowler and he has picked 14 wickets in 10 games this season which makes him the best bowler of the side. He has scored 156 runs in his batting as well whereas Haqyar is the 2nd best bowler of the side with 11 wickets in 9 games. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers but failed on the first day of the tournament.

A Imran (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the TUH side and will complete our squad. Imran has picked 7 wickets in 9 games this season and is a really good bowler.

Match Prediction: Frankfurt Cricket Club will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

A Mohmand and N Naveed

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + T Ahmad-Adil and Y Ahmed

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.