ESIC stated that the bans reflect the integrity of eSports and it will be of long term interests.

ESIC announced on early Monday morning that it has issued bans to 37 coaches.

Their ban periods range from 3.75 months to 3 years after the investigation took place for the bug abuse.

The commission will release the last report at the end October to conclude the investigation.

Many coaches who never used the bug but knew of its presence were also banned.

The coaches that come under that category were starix, ruggah, Apoka and RobbaN.

Starix stated that he knew the bug was operated from past 4 years.

The preliminary users of the bug and the coaches who came out public for their involvement were also given various lengths of bans.

Furia’s coach guerri has been banned for 4 months who used it at ECS Season 7.

During the Week 2 of the tournament, he used it against Luminosity and Complexity.

While Mousesports’s Coach Rejin was given 20 months of ban for 7 cases of bug abuse during his time at Tricked.

The initial ban recipients like dead from MiBr received 6.5 months ban from his original 6.

While HUNDEN’s ban increased from 4 to 8 months.

zoneR received the longest ban of 36 months increased from his 24 months.

He used the bug for around 424 round between 16 maps.

ESIC said that they could go through only 20% of the 99,650 demos which were available in the HLTV and ESEA archives.

The commission made 4 categories for concession if the coaches come out if they used the bug.

The concession could be used under circumstances like confessions and assistance in the investigation.

The categories:

Confession before Investigation Announcement – 40% ban reduction

Confession in full – 25% ban reduction

Partial Confession – 12.5% ban reduction

Assisting in investigation – 20% ban d reduction

List of coaches banned:

Slaava “⁠Twista⁠” Räsänen (2 cases) – 15.75 months (12.50%)

Peter “⁠casle⁠” Sørensen (2) – 10 months (0%)

Rodrigo “⁠dinamo⁠” Haro (2) – 10 months (0%)

Arno “⁠ArnoZ1K4⁠” Junior (1) – 10 months (0%)

Allan “⁠Rejin⁠” Petersen (7) – 19.8 months (45%)

Eliomar “glou” Hernandez (2) – 10 months (0%)

Arthur “⁠prd⁠” Resende (5) – 10 months (0%)

Alexey “⁠NooK⁠” Kozlovskiy (1) – 7.5 months (25%)

Henrique “⁠rikz⁠” Waku (1) – 10 months (0%)

Alessandro “⁠Apoka⁠” Marcucci (6) – 5.4 months (85%)

Aleksandr “⁠zoneR⁠” Bogatiryev (16) – 36 months (0%)

Germán “hellpa” Morath (2) – 10 months (0%)

Egor “fuRy^” Morin (1) – 7.5 months (25%)

Aset “⁠Solaar⁠” Sembiyev (2) – 10 months (0%)

Nicolai “⁠HUNDEN⁠” Petersen (2) – 8 months (20%)

Ricardo “⁠dead⁠” Sinigaglia (5) – 6.5 months (35%)

Nicholas “⁠guerri⁠” Nogueira (2) – 4 months (60%)

Faruk “⁠pita⁠” Pita (2) – 10 months (0%)

Erik “⁠AKIMOV⁠” Akimov (1) – 7.5 months (25%)

Ivan “⁠F_1N⁠” Kochugov (6) – 8.75 months (12.50%)

Bruno “⁠ellllll⁠” Ono (3) – 10 months (0%)

Pedro “⁠peu⁠” Lopes (2) – 5 months (0%)

Robert “⁠RobbaN⁠” Dahlström (1) – 5.5 months (45%)

Mariusz “⁠Loord⁠” Cybulski (2) – 6 months (40%)

Anton “⁠ToH1o⁠” Georgiev (2) – 10 months (0%)

Andrey “⁠Andi⁠” Prokhorov (1) – 10 months (0%)

Milan “⁠pepik⁠” Gellebra (1) – 10 months (0%)

Morgan “⁠B1GGY⁠” Madour (3) – 7.5 months (25%)

Christian “⁠chrille⁠” Lindberg (2) – 10 months (0%)

Sergey “⁠starix⁠” Ischuk (1) – 10 months (0%)

Alexander “⁠ave⁠” Holdt (1) – 6 months (40%)

Jasmeet “⁠RoSeY⁠” Gill (1) – 10 months (0%)

Sergey “⁠lmbt⁠” Bezhanov (3) – 7.5 months (25%)

Henrik “⁠FeTiSh⁠” Christensen (1) – 3.75 months (25%)

Mikołaj “⁠miNirox⁠” Michałków (1) – 3.75 months (25%)

Nikolay “⁠pNshr⁠” Paunin (1) – 3.75 months (25%)

Casper “⁠ruggah⁠” Due (1) – 3.75 months (25%)

Rules for the Banned Coaches:

The ban includes the clauses that the coach can’t be present 15 mins prior to a match and till it ends.

They cannot communicate with the team any sort of the way during the course of the match.

The coaches are not allowed in the server and can also not take part in the veto and timeout phases.

The bans are applicable to all ESIC organizers like ESL, DreamHack, BLAST and others.

Any coach who want to contest the decision can contact the Chairman of ESIC Kevin at [email protected]

ESIC hired Michau, CS:GO refree to assist them in the investigation.

ESIC also thanked Rivalry.gg, DreamHack and WePlay who made contribution to help the costs of the Investigation.