DOTA 2 NEWS: Team Khan lose 2-1 to mudgolems; mudgolems will face Ninjas in Pyjamas in upper-bracket Final of BTS Series Pro Season 3. The race for the last remaining spot in the upper-bracket final has been secured by mudgolems. Read more to find out all the latest details from Beyond the Summit Pro Series.

The BTS Pro Series S3 Europe Region excitement is at its peak! In an incredible series which went down to the wire, team Khan lost out to mudgolems. With the win, mudgolems will advance to the upper-bracket final to face Ninjas in Pyjamas. NiP dominated Viking.gg yesterday.

This is the first series in the playoff which has gone to Game 3 and it means that both Khan and mudgolems are extremely competitive teams.

Mudgolems played with such precision right from the start in game 1 and Khan had no answers to their opponents. It was one of the most one-sided games. The game ended 24-9 in 30 minutes for mudgolems’ victory.

Khan, however, had no ideas of going to the lower-bracket without a fight & took game 2. Mudgolems was careful and played extremely safe early on in the third game and it paid dividends as they found a firm footing to dominate. The match lasted 46 minutes and at the end the score was 42-16.