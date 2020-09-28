DOTA 2 News: Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for upper-bracket final of Beyond the Summit Season 3 Europe/CIS. Ninjas in Pyjamas defeated Viking.gg 2-0 in the B03 series and they advance to the upper-bracket final. Read more to get all the latest details from BTS Pro Series Season 3.

The BTS Pro Series action in the Europe CIS region has returned after a short break. Today marked the start of the playoffs and Viking.gg lost their chance to advance. They will now get another chance to stay in the contention in the lower-bracket. Ninjas in Pyjamas thoroughly impressed the audience.

In the first game of the series, Supreme had a near-perfect mid-lane, dying only once while playing the Morphling. Charlie in the safe-lane had a harder lane, but with the help Misha’s supporting Chen, NiP secured the game very early on. Misha’s unstoppable control over creeps earned him the highest number of assist in Game 1.

Already, @GGVikin? 😳 Game 2 of VikinGG vs. NiP during #BTSProSeries EU is already off to an interesting start 🤔 📺 https://t.co/VZnt4kO1Z3

🗣️ @KillerPigeon & @PajkattDota pic.twitter.com/cn4YXY5BFe — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) September 27, 2020

NiP showed no signs of stopping the aggression in Game 2. They started the game in a high tempo and took the fight the Viking.gg early on. Viking.gg tried their best to take the series to the third game, but NiP had no plans to clash again. Within 35 minutes, they were inside the enemy base & Charlie on the Drow Ranger & Supreme on Shadow Fiend had 11 kills each.