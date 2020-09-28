DC vs SRH Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 11th match of IPL 2020.

The 11th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Having won both their matches in IPL 2020, Delhi are at the top of the points table with a Net Run Rate of 1.1. On the contrary, Hyderabad are reeling at the bottom on the back of losing both their matches so far.

With New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announcing availability after a quadricep injury, all eyes will be on whether he gets to bat at No. 3 in an XI which hasn’t fired till now. If Williamson plays, be ready to see at least one more change in SRH’s XI tomorrow.

Sunrisers, who have had the upper hand over Capitals in the IPL, would be looking forward to both maintain their record and register their maiden IPL 2020 victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DC vs SRH Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by DC: 6