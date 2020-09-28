DC vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 29 September 2020 (Abu Dhabi). Two teams with extremely opposite seasons till now in the tournament are up against each other.

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals have won both of their games till now in the tournament and would like to make a hattrick of their wins in this game. Kagiso Rabada has been leading the bowling line-up of the side and has been bowling some lethal death overs whereas Anrich Nortje has been brilliant as well. In the batting department, there is a mutual effort between all the young Indian batsmen. They are looking like a stable side at the moment.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost both of their games till now in the tournament and are in a desperate need of a win. The batting line-up is not looking that lethal whereas the bowlers also are not bowling according to their potential. The Sunrisers have to find a way to include Kane Williamson in the playing-11 or else the story can be the same in this game as well.

Pitch Report – This pitch has looked fairly decent to bat till now in the tournament with the average score in a couple of games played here is 166 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 3; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant.

DC vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow (Price 9.5) and Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Both of them are destructive T20 players and have some illustrious IPL numbers under their name. Jonny scored a brilliant half-century on the first day of the tournament whereas Pant has been stable till now and has scored 68 runs in a couple of innings. Both of them should be picked for this game.

DC vs SRH Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Shaw is a young prodigy and he was absolutely brilliant in the last game. The surface of Abu Dhabi will suit him as well and he would want to improve upon his innings of 64 runs from the last game whereas Iyer is a technically sound player and can hit sixes at his will. He has scored 65 runs in the tournament so far. Both of them are talented individuals and will be picked for this game.

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandey has been the most consistent batsman of the Sunrisers till now and has scored 85 runs in just a couple of innings so far whereas Warner is trying to find his form in this season of the IPL. He is the orange cap winner of the last year and is a world-class player. Both of them are integral parts of the team and will be picked.

DC vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Axar has been bowling some decent spells for the side and has picked a couple of wickets in the tournament whereas his economy has been really good as well. He can be the underrated player of the team.

DC vs SRH Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) and Khaleel Ahmed (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan is the no.1 T20I bowler and he would like to get back to his best of the forms. He picked a solitary wicket in the last game and would like to improve his performance whereas Khaleel picked 19 wickets in just 9 games last season and is a genuine wicket-taker with his left-arm seam bowling. Both of them are wicket-takers and will be a major part of our team.

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada is one of the best pacers around the globe and he proved his efficiency in the IPL by picking 25 wickets last season. Kagiso has been fantastic till now in the tournament and has picked five wickets in just a couple of games whereas Nortje has also been bowling some lethal spells of pace bowling and will be a brilliant partner to Kagiso Rabada in this game.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and Kagiso Rabada

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant

