Sunday’s Week 3 action had a little bit of everything, including a tie game that was one of the most embarrassing tie games that you’ll ever see in any sport.

Russell Wilson continued to look like the MVP candidate that he deserves to be as he threw five more TD passes in the Seahawks’ win over the Cowboys.

Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady in throwing three TD passes while leading the Bucs to an easy win over the Broncos.

And the Atlanta Falcons pulled an Atlanta Falcons by coughing up yet another big lead in the fourth quarter in their loss to the Bears.

Let’s look back at the good, the bad, and the ugly from Sunday.

Worst job of tackling by a professional football team: Green Bay Packers.

Nice TD by Alvin Kamara… but man, that was some awful tackling!

The worst kick return: Tony Pollard.

Pollard dropped that kickoff but was able to recover the ball… at his 1 yard line. The Cowboys’ offense then went out on the field and… took a safety after Ezekiel Elliott couldn’t get out of the end zone. Not great, Tony Pollard!

Most absurdly beautiful throw by a man named Aaron Rodgers: This one.

I mean, wow does he make things look easy a lot of the time. Nice catch, too, by Allen Lazard.

The most amazing/depressing stat about the Falcons’ collapse: This one.

Falcons gonna Falcons but yeah, Sunday’s loss to the Bears was stunning, even for them.

Best reaction by a QB while talking to a teammate on the bench: Cam Newton.

I don’t know what N’Keal Harry said to Cam Newton there but the QB’s reaction was one of the best things I saw on Sunday.

Worst job of trying to finish off a long TD: D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf had a nice little tribute to Leon Lett on that one. The WR did make up for it in the final minutes of the game when he hauled in the game-winning TD.

Best job of a WR keeping his concentration while making a catch with a defender being annoying: Scotty Miller.

The Bucs WR did an incredible job of bringing in this long pass from Tom Brady.

The most Jets move: This failed hurdle by Kalen Ballage.

The Jets got blown out again and nothing says Jets like their running back trying to hurdle a defender but instead getting thrown to the turf.

Most ridiculous TD run by Kyler Murray: This one.

Murray ran for a TD in a third straight game and he broke a defender’s ankles in the process.

The reason why the city of Cleveland partied all Sunday night: They finally have a winning record.

The Browns beat Washington on Sunday to move to 2-1 on the season, which is shockingly their first winning record in six years. Wow.

Best proof that Russell Wilson is the MVP so far: This TD stat.

Russ is definitely cooking thus far into the season.

Best job of showing how everyone felt watching that Bengals-Eagles tie game: This helmet slam by Carson Wentz.

We know how you feel, Carson.