The Clash Royale Global Tournament for Season 15 is here and we have the 3 best decks for you to use this season along with useful deck tips!

There’s only about a week left for the Season to be over. So, this time around, CR players have had to wait quite a while for the Global Tourney to arrive. However, it is finally here. Keeping in mind the current meta and balance changes, here are the 3 best decks to use in this Season’s Global Tournament.

Clash Royale Global Tournament: Royal Hogs 6-man split cycle.

Deck: Royal Hogs, Musketeer, Goblin Cage, Heal Spirit, Fireball, Royal Recruits, Log/Barb Barrel, Skeleton Dragons. Avg. Cost: 3.9.

With a win rate of 74.1%, this is one the most dominant decks in this meta and it’s easy to see why. The Royal Recruits do a great job in defence along with the cage and the Musketeer. Then, you can use the Royal Hogs for solid split lane counter pushes with any remaining troops. Also, the fireball bait and heal spirit value make the deck hard to play against. So, keep playing passively until triple hits and then go to town with your heavy split lane pushes. Easy wins! Broken Deck!

Mortar Skeleton Barrel Bait.

Deck: Knight, Musketeer, Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Fireball, Log, Mortar and Skeleton Barrel. Avg. Cost: 3.1.

It’s hard to believe exactly how popular this deck has been among casual as well as pro players this meta. However, the very fact that it has been used by players of such varying skill levels is proof of how versatile it is. Its floor is low and its ceiling is really high. That means it’s easy to learn but hard to beat.

The mortar is great both for offence and defence. The Skeleton barrel allows for constant pressure. Also, the Knight Musky defensive combo is one of the best in the game. Moreover, Goblins are always good utility troops. So, the deck is super solid overall and the 67% plus win rate proves just that.

Here’s a detailed pro guide on how to play the deck by CWA.

Rascal Prince Log Bait special.

Deck: Rascal, Prince, Princess, Goblin Barrel, Goblin Gang, Dart Goblin, Log, Rocket. The avg. cost is 3.8.

This one is for all the thousands of log bait specialists out there! It is a slightly heavier version compared to the classic 3.3 bait with Inferno Tower. However, given all the Fishermen, Mortars, Mega Knights and swarms in this meta, our OG Log Bait deck is just not doing good enough. So, players have been subbing the Knight for the more lethal Prince instead. The Rascals also do a better job when dealing with recruits and Valks who are all over the meta.

The good news is, you play the deck in much the same way as you would any other log bait deck. The even better news is the 67.2% win rate which brought this deck to our attention.

So, there you go. These are the 3 best options to use for this season’s Clash Royale Global Tournament. Paste them into your slots and go to town!

