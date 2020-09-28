It’s almost like Cam Newton knew the cameras were on him. The reaction was that perfect.

The New England Patriots improved to 2-1 on Sunday with their Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. And with just under two minutes remaining in the game, CBS cameras focused in on a conversation between Newton and wide receiver N’Keal Harry on the bench.

Harry said something to Newton that had the Patriots quarterback breaking out a classic meme-worthy reaction and sliding down his seat. Again, the fact that the moment was captured live on the broadcast was just too perfect.

It immediately became a meme.

Asked after the game what Harry said, Newton declined to reveal the details of that conversation.

But we saw that meme make rounds on Twitter throughout Sunday.

This one could have staying power. Thanks for that, Cam.