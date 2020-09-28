Call of Duty League team Toronto Ultra are embroiled in another controversy. A few pros have raised their fingers against the franchise amid player treatment concerns.

Call of Duty league concluded with Dallas Empire taking home the Championships. Roster changes from a host of teams have puzzled fans, especially the Toronto Ultras. Six players were released out of the 10 contractual players. The Canadian side have faced criticism from fans as well as the pros.

Crimsix attacks Toronto Ultras-

The Dallas Empire pro took aim at the team and called them as “one of the most anti-player organizations”. He accused the organization of “forcing their full roster of 10 to stay in Toronto in the middle of a pandemic”, as well as “threatening to not pay non-starters if they went home.” Paulo Senra, vice-president of the OverActive Media Group, denied the allegations. He said that all decisions were made in the best interest of players.

Toronto Ultras release two statements –

The first statement said that “All of our decisions were and will continue to be made with the health and safety of our player and our staff at its core.” It was released to the Canadian Esports Podcast. A second update about allegations raised by Brack. Brack was suffering from a family emergency and went home. Later he said he could not come back. Toronto terminated Brack and said they “could not reasonably keep paying Brack’s salary.” They alleged Brack could not submit proper medical documentation a statement Brack has openly denied.

Brack responds to the Ultras –

Later on, after Toronto released their statement Brack came out with his own. He denied most of what the organization said in their post. According to Brack, he did provide the team with the necessary medical documentation from his doctor, even including an image of the note that advises him not to travel back to Toronto.

There are two contrasting stories now, with the pros making compelling arguments. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.