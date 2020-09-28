Description: BLR Vs MI MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: RCB revert to usual customary ways with the side horrifically exposed by Punjab.

After pulling out a win out of the bag for the first time in four IPL seasons in their league opener, the Royal Challengers Bangalore ensured their boisterous supporters didn’t get eagerly excited with the result. The side was put down to a horrendous 97 run defeat in the ensuing clash, a result which was more typical of the side’s stuttering ways in the league.

Ripped into shreds by Punjab with both the bat and ball as they first went onto ship over 200 runs before losing wickets at regular intervals with the ball, RCB showed why they have been nothing but sitting ducks in the showpiece league for years now. More appalling were the set of events unravelling from that thumping with Kohli showing why he just can’t digest a defeat.

His wife, Anushka decided to take a swipe at Sunil Gavaskar for no fathomable rhyme or reason, showing that she much like her husband has gotten way too much air about herself. Her comments were disgraceful and unsavoury in every sense of the word, ones lambasted by the vociferous supporters of the game who were irked at the last of disrespect shown to one of the staunchest names in the game.

BLR Vs MI MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Where the house cam crashing down for RCB after their first defeat of the season, Mumbai Indians elsewhere registered their first win of the season. In what was a display reminiscent of their season winning soiree the last time around, the club showed why its become the most successful side in IPL.

With momentum in their ranks and RCB making for a horrid setup, MI will have little qualms in pulling off a second win on the bounce.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

The surface over here has been one to step out and bat on. The tradition of chasing is slowly regressing with the side taking to the pitch second failing to get past the finishing line on three occasions.

We’ll be in for solid batting conditions early on before the spinners come into play to get the ball to grip and turn.

Weather

Akin to all the contests played over here till now, we’ll be in for an excruciating hot day with unabated winds blowing across the contest.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 1 Lost: 3

Average First Innings Score

175

Probable Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians

Date And Time: 28th September, Monday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock played a horrid shot the last time around to lose his wicket early on but against a more favourable RCB bowling setup, he makes for an instant pick. The Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper will flourish on this track, one where he gets all the time and space in the world to crunch the ball to the fence.

Batsmen

Captain Rohit Sharma was at his sensational best the last time around. Connecting the ball in the middle and hitting it in the sweet spot, he scoured the boundary with consummate ease to accrue a hefty 80 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav is still struggling to really get going and play a big knock but there’s no discounting his sprawling skill set. This is a paper thin RCB, one which can all too easily end up piling on the runs against.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain, Virat Kohli has a measly 15 runs in two clashes. And akin to what has become conventional of him, he’s failed to show any king od face or character when in bad touch.

He is someone who hardly falters for a long period to see him retain his place in our setup. RCB’s top scorer in the league at the moment with 79 runs, AB de Villiers joins up with him.

The young and enigmatic Devdutt Padikal comes in as well from the side after playing a sensational knock in the side’s league opener. Aaron Finch joins up with him, someone who will be eager to justify the colossal amount his club shelled out to immerse in his services this season.

All-Rounders

Shivam Dube was berated for leaking runs in the death overs the last time around but it was more due to Kohli’s horrendous captaincy than his fault. He’s someone who can play handy role when utilised in the middle overs, something his three wickets show.

Bowling Order

After a lacklustre opening match, Jasprit Bumrah was at his best the last time around. The MI pacer showed why he’s India’s spearhead, hitting the ball in all the right areas to snare two wickets on the day.

Trent Boult snagged the two wickets as well to see the fast bowling lethal and daunting unit represent us from Mumbai. Elsewhere, with Yuzvendra Chahal bowling sensationally well uptill now to accrue four wickets in two matches, he will be our pick from RCB.

Captain And Vice-Captain

MI Bat First: Rohit’s hard hitting knock the last time around sees him be our captain while Quinton is the vice-captain.

RCB Bat First: The same set of picks as aforementioned with RCB’s bowling unit inspiring no confidence.

MyTeam11 Team



