According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons and Embiid don’t get along in similar fashion to how Shaq and Kobe didn’t get along.

Ever since Simmons made his Sixers debut and was found to be an unwilling shooter, there have been reports en masse of the guard not being in the good graces with his big man Joel Embiid.

Despite the duo refuting every such mention of a rift, these reports keep making waves. Perhaps there is some fire underneath all of this smoke, after all.

‘Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid don’t get along’- Report claims

While the on-court fit of Simmons and Embiid is definitely an issue, they’ve always been complimentary of each other off the court.

The duo have seemed to be the best possible pals whenever interviewed, and seem to share much of the same passion for elevating the Sixers to a title contending team.

The report, however, states that they too don’t quite get long. Moreover, it compares their relationship to that of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal towards the end of their Lakers career together.

While it is still early days in the free agency market and the Finals are yet to take place, it is obvious that the Sixers’ roster needs quite a bit of shaking up. Bowing out of the 1st round to rivals Celtics hasn’t gone down well with the Philly fans.

While the loss came in Simmons’ injury-enforced absence, it could not have been clearer that the Celtics were on a whole other level to Philly.

Given the awkward on-court fit of Embiid and Simmons and the fact that the Tobias Harris and Al Horford contracts are barely tradeable, there is perhaps no other option left to Elton Brand but to shop one of his two franchise cornerstones in an attempt to solidify his roster.