The beef between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa continues, as Paulo Costa has straightaway asked for a rematch.

Paulo Costa, who ended up cutting a distraught figure at the main event of UFC 253, has asked for an immediate rematch against Israel Adesanya. After the match, Adesanya was quite expressive about his convincing victory, the Stylebender labelled Paulo Costa as a bully, and in process also indirectly conveyed how Costa was no match for him.

The Eraser who suffered his first career loss against Adesanya, is presumably in a devastated state, but is hopeful about a strong return.

Also read: Israel Adesanya Wants Dana White To Raise The Bar on Weight Cut Issues

I will back stronger , very soon ! Thank you all pic.twitter.com/nzYwpf7NEg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 27, 2020

According to experts, this defeat has pushed Paulo Costa deep down in the pecking order, and it will be a monumental task for him to comeback in the title picture. However, it seems that the 29-year-old wants a quick redemption. Costa, apparently is not pleased with the Middleweight champion’s post-match comments. And in lines with this, he has instantaniously requested Dana White to book a rematch.

Paulo Costa Posts a Video Challenging Israel Adesanya For a Rematch

Paulo Costa has been quite active on Instagram, and since his defeat he has posted a number of videos addressing his followers in both Portuguese and in English. In one of the clips, he has Condemned Adesanya’s after fight action, and has promised to make him pay.

“Adesanya is human trash. This has become a grave situation ! I saw his disgusting action after fight and I will not stop until I have my revenge. @danawhite make this rematch happen. ”

The post right away saw the Nigerian’s reaction, as Israel Adesanya commented, “I can stop you…again.”

Click Here For More UFC News