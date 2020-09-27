At the post UFC 253 press event, Israel Adesanya in his unique outright way issued warning to MMA Journalists.

After a flawless performance against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya in his post-match conference displayed a pumped-up image. While addressing the media, the ever confident middleweight champion talked about a number of things. The 31-year-old was expressive in telling how he was 10 steps ahead of Costa, and won the match before it even began, he conveyed his opinion over Jared Cannonier Vs. Robert Whittaker, which will yield next challenger for his title. In the same presser he pressed hard for a more stringent penalty on fighters who turn up without hitting the ideal weight mark.

The Last Stylebender, in an outspoken manner reiterated that he is one of the greats of the game, and concluded the segment by leaving a short advisory for all the media personnel present there.

Israel Adesanya Issues Warning To all The MMA Journalists

In his closing remarks, Israel Adesanya thanked the people from press, and said he is open to criticism, but want them to refrain from writing reckless click-bait headlines.

With this victory Adesanya has ended the curse of EA Sports UFC cover as well. It was believed that a bad omen follows the fighters who get featured on the cover of the coveted UFC Video game, and they will lose their next bout.

However, with his clinical performance Israel Adesanya has erased that belief for good.

Now, Izzy will not enter the ring again in 2020. Yet, will wait for UFC 254, where Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker will fight to become the new No.1 contender.

