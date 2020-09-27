Draymond Green has responded to Paul Pierce’s recent comments about ‘current NBA players being afraid of LeBron James’; something he feels has aided LeBron’s career.

Paul Pierce has always been at odds with LeBron James. During his playing career, Pierce did get the upper hand on the then Cavaliers star, thanks to a very well-rounded Celtics outfit.

Since then, however, LeBron James has ruled the NBA for more than a decade, winning three championships and making his way to a total of 9 NBA finals.

Paul Pierce feels NBA players are scared of LeBron James

While a lot of his success has to do with how he has maintained his body and fitness(of course his skill level), Pierce feels it has more to do with how players in the NBA have been afraid of standing up to LeBron.

“Players of today are scared of LeBron…My era’s out of the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron,” Pierce said, implying that LeBron wasn’t as successful in his early years in the league due to the kind of treatment that he received from his rivals.

Paul Pierce says players today are scared of LeBron “My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron.” (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/CEg6DWVOsJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2020

Draymond Green asks Paul Pierce to shut up

Draymond Green has always revered LeBron James all through his playing career. The Warriors star feels LeBron is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and wasn’t having any of the hate that Pierce was trying to propagate.

In an Instagram story, Green asked Pierce to shut up about LeBron and also called him out for still being afraid of ‘The King’.

He asked the former Celtics star to enjoy his retirement and thereby not get into matters that no longer concern him.

Draymond responds to Paul Pierce: “Enjoy retirement man… you still fear Bron… shut up already!” 😯 pic.twitter.com/y46DG4orgL — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 26, 2020

Does Paul Pierce’s statement make any sense?

LeBron James has grown in stature through the course of his career in the NBA. While playing agains the Celtics and other big dynasties in the early part of his career, of course a lot of players were not in awe of James’ achievements, as he did not have much to his name by then.

However, in the last decade or so, LeBron has achieved everything possible on the court and has shown the NBA fraternity that he deserves to be spoken about in the same breath as Michael Jordan.

And while that bring a sense of awe in his current opponents, his success isn’t down to just that. LeBron has achieved everything that he has on the basis of his grit, skill and smart moves in the trade market.

Pierce has always been critical of LeBron and this seems like just another of those cheap shots directed towards the Lakers man due to a few past feuds.