WWE confirms Nikki Cross, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler absence from Clash of Champions. The announcement was made during the kick-off show.

It had been reported earlier that Nikki Cross, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler would miss Clash of Champions. The news was confirmed on the kick-off show when Charly Caruso announced that all three women were not cleared medically to compete tonight.

Also read: Alexa Bliss hits back at Bayley for her comments about her and The Fiend

Nikki Cross was scheduled to face Bayley for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship. Jax and Baszler on the other hand, had a title defence lined up against the Riott Squad. While the tag team match has been cancelled, it has been confirmed that Bayley is at the Thunderdome.

WWE confirms Nikki Cross, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler absence from Clash of Champions

WWE.com has also released the following announcement addressing the changes to tonight’s Clash of Champions card:

“Bayley will address the SmackDown Women’s Championship situation tonight on WWE Clash of Champions with her opponent unable to compete. Nikki Cross, who was scheduled to challenge for the title, is not medically cleared. Additionally, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax are not medically cleared and will not defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against The Riott Squad tonight. The situation surrounding the titles will be addressed tomorrow night on Raw.”

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer confirmed that the female wrestlers that are missing the PPV tonight are due to Covid-19. He also added that WWE won’t confirm it since it needs authorization from the wrestlers to do it.

Click here for more WWE News