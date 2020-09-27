“World will be a better place when he passes” – Former WWE Star on Vince McMahon. There was no holding back for Triple H either.

Vince McMahon is a polarizing personality in the world of wrestling. He is credited with the most successful period in the history of the business. There are many however, who despise him for monopolizing the industry and putting so many out of job. Many people believe the lack of competition has come back to bite the WWE and has hurt wrestling in the long run.

As far as the wrestlers are concerned, there are many who see him as a father figure. At the same time, there are many who feel slighted by the WWE Chairman. Many have spoken on the WWE patriarch even years after leaving the promotion.

Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter to blast his former employee Vince McMahon and his son in law Triple H.

“It was ALWAYS the talent,” Ryback wrote. “He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of shit, can’t stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn’t wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true.”

Ryback revealed that he did not believe that Triple H was the savior many were making him out to be.

“P*ssy Paul is not the savior to anything. He will go down with the ship.”

Ryback also criticised WWE for not making any new stars and trying to make the brand it’s main attraction.

