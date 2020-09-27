Josh Jacobs (hip) and Darren Waller (knee) were both listed as questionable for Oakland. Jacobs and Waller’s Raiders face the Patriots in week 3.

Raiders’ TE Darren Waller (knee) and RB Josh Jacobs (hip) – both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in New England against the Patriots – both are expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020

However, the Raiders remain optimistic that both players will be able to suit up for this AFC clash.

Josh Jacobs Injury Status & Stats

The 22-year old running back missed the first two practices of the week. Further, he was only a limited participant in Friday’s practice. The running back is expected to play against the Patriots, however, and barring a major setback, he shouldn’t see a decrease in his workload.

For the season, Josh Jacobs has 52 carries for 181 yards and 7 receptions for 63 yards. Jacobs has played a major role in the Raider’s offense this season. In week 1, he shouldered a heavy offensive load as he cashed in with three running touchdowns.

Besides the explosive plays Switch will give the passing game, it would really benefit Josh Jacobs. Forcing teams to play quarters coverages will result in more runs like this one. #RaiderNation https://t.co/ZNCFqwXQM0 pic.twitter.com/2JLfFrmAGd — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) September 27, 2020

Jacobs had a sensational rookie year as he ran for over a 1,000 yards, establishing himself as a focal point of the Raider’s offense. He’ll look to continue his strong start to the season against the Patriots this week.

Darren Waller Injury Status & Stats

The Raiders tight end did not participate in practice at all this week with a sore knee, but he has assured fans that he will be ready to go against the Patriots.

Darren Waller Ensures Fantasy Owners He’s Playing Sunday, The Knee’s Fine! https://t.co/CSekpLxhXW — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2020

This has to come as a huge sigh-of-relief for Raiders fans. Waller has been the Raiders leading pass catcher this season, and it’s not even close. His 150 yards rank first for the Raiders with Josh Jacobs coming in second at 63 yards.

Waller also had a devastating night against the Saints just last week, hauling in 12 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The boy #DarrenWaller making it look easyyyyyy 🐺 pic.twitter.com/uLPmJOO8al — Bussin’ With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 22, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see if Waller’s injury has an impact on his play this weekend as the Raiders face a top defensive unit in the New England Patriots. The Patriots also reportedly have a plan for Waller.

J.C. Jackson: ‘We got something’ for Raiders TE Darren Waller https://t.co/3qEUVwIyJa — WEEI (@WEEI) September 26, 2020

Raiders vs. Patriots

This matchup in week 3 is one of the more intriguing games we have. The Raiders have gotten off to a surprising 2-0 start with quality wins over the Panthers and Saints. Derek Carr has once more proven to be a reliable and productive quarterback in this league.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are still looking to reconfigure their offensive scheme under quarterback Cam Newton. However, it appears they may have found their groove last week as Cam turned in a monster performance while nearly leading the Patriots to an upset against the Seahawks.

Cam Newton’s best throws from Week 2:pic.twitter.com/Zu2I21BEgh — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) September 21, 2020

Cam Newton completions 10+ yard downfield in Week 2: 15 The most of any QB. pic.twitter.com/HiS1ONTxqy — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

All in all, it’ll be entertaining to see these two quarterbacks duel against each other.

Jacobs’ Raiders Face Injury Bug

While Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller will be available for this showdown, the Raiders will be missing several other key players.

Here’s the complete injury list for this week for both teams.

#Raiders final injury report. Henry Ruggs III is OUT. Also OUT T Trent Brown (calf), LB Nick Kwiatkoski. pic.twitter.com/nLkC5qKWfu — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 25, 2020

Notably, starters Trent Brown and Henry Ruggs III both look to be out.

