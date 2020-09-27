Description: WHU Vs WOL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Struggling West Ham set to be handed out their third defeat on the spin today.

In a quagmire on the pitch with nothing going their way, the last thing West Ham wanted was additional calamity to strike them. Unfortunately, the side’s quandary has worsened with three members of the team including the club’s manager having tested positive for Coronavirus.

The latest developments add to the club’s already ever growing dilemma. The side has lost both off its encounters in the opening exchanges of Premier League 2020-21, form which despite being in the early stages of the season doesn’t augur well for the side.

The club’s showings have been dreary, laggard and despondent to leave the club’s supporters in familiar territory. This has all the makings of being another season which draws out for the club, one where they are forced to find themselves plying their skill set in the trenches of the league.

WHU Vs WOL Fantasy Probable Winner

While West Ham did manage to make some kind of amends for their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal with a win over Carabao Cup, it means little ahead of today’s imminent encounter. They are up against a ruthless Wolverhampton side, a team which will be relentless in its attack to register a resounding win for the club.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Diop and Cullen have both tested positive for COVID which will see them sit out today’s fixture.

Jonny’s lengthy injury means he will not be involved yet again for Wolverhampton.

West Ham

Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio

Wolverhampton

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Ham Vs Wolverhampton

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 11:30pm IST

Venue: London Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Ham

Wolverhampton

Bygone Encounter

Arsenal Vs West Ham: 2-1

Wolverhampton Vs City: 1-3

Goal-Keeper

As ever, Lukasz Fabianski will be our goal-keeper when West Ham are in play. The side’s goal-keeper has been overworked and overburdened, much like he’ll be today with his paper thin defence offering him nothing in the way of support.

He is someone though he remains largely unfazed despite coming across an onslaught every time to see us make him our goal-keeper.

Defenders

Wolverhampton might have been hit for three by City the last time around but this is a side which kept a cleansheet against Sheffield United only a couple of weeks back. Also, with West Ham having found a goal only once in their last two fixtures, this can easily be a cleansheet for the visiting team.

It sees us opt for a trio for a picks from the visiting team. Its not only down to the likelihood of a cleansheet for the club but also owing to the attacking threat the backline possesses in its ranks.

We’ll be opting for the entire CB line from the side, one constituting of Willy Boly, Conor Coady and Roman Saiss.

Midfielders

With Wolverhampton having acquired Semedo, Adama Traore-Diarra is all set to revert to his preferred wide role up the park. And this is just the match for him to pick up his first goal or assist of the season with West Ham bound to be perturbed by the speed he has to burn.

Joao Moutinho will link up with him. With Neves still taking time to find his groove this season, Moutinho has controlled the midfield for his side along with taking over charge of the club’s corners and freekicks.

With his move to Chelsea increasingly looking off, Declan Rice is all set to stay at West Ham for another season. He’s not let that affect his game in the slightest though with him being the club’s finest defensive minded player at the moment to see him be our pick from the club.

Counterpart Tomas Soucek will be his partner for this affair. The two will need to stave Wolverhampton for a magnitude of the tie and given their expansive skill set, the two can easily rifle through their way the tackles and blocks.

Strikers

Hanging onto Raul Jimenez was one of the best things which happened to Wolverhampton this season. The club’s focal point in attack, he’s taken no time to find his feet this season as well, scoring in each of the club’s opening two contests to make him a must have selection for the fixture.

While its still early time in the season, Daniel Podence is looking to have a breakthrough season at Wolverhampton. He was absolutely electric against Manchester City with his assist being a more than just reward for his unnerving work.

Elsewhere, his goal against Arsenal and West Ham’s only goal till now, sees us opt for Michael Antonio from the home team.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The two goals for Raul see him nail his spot as our side’s captain while Podence is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Fabianski, Coady, Boly, Saiss, Adama, Moutinho, Soucek, Rice, Raul, Podence, Antonio

