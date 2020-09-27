Is Chris Gayle playing today’s match vs RR: The Universe Boss had missed the first two IPL matches for Kings XI Punjab.

During the ninth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field.

“We are gonna bowl. It was a little bit tacky in the first innings last game, that’s the reason we are chasing. After the end of the last game, we know how wet it was,” Smith said during the toss.

Despite coming on the back of a 16-run victory against Chennai Super Kings, Royals have decided to make a couple of changes to their Playing XI. England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, who had missed the first match due to quarantine-related restrictions, has been included into the XI and righly so.

South Africa batsman David Miller, who got run-out in the previous match without facing a ball, has been left out to accommodate Buttler. In addition to benching Miller, Rajasthan have also benched opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal to bolster their bowling by including pacer Ankit Rajpoot.

#KXIP looking more balanced. #RR have gone for the jugular with the 7 bowling options. Terribly unfair on Yashasvi. Feeling for the kid. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

Is Chris Gayle playing today’s IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals?

“We are still looking for the same process, get a good start. It’s either been 150 or 200-plus. The lengths might change a little bit. It’s a small ground, so the margin for error is very less,” Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul said during the toss.

The fans of Kings XI, who were passionately looking forward to watching Universe Boss bat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, will have to continue waiting as the legendary batsman has again been left out of the Playing XI. It is worth mentioning that Punjab have decided to not make any change to their winning combination.